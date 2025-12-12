PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has instructed the National Sports Council (MSN) to obtain a full report from Malaysia Athletics (MA) over the recent withdrawal of athlete Danish Irfan Tamrin, which has sparked widespread attention.

She said the move was to ensure the issue is resolved as quickly as possible, as she views it as a serious matter.

“We cannot draw conclusions based solely on social media reports. An investigation is underway.

“Should any misconduct be found, MSN will take appropriate action,” she said at a press conference regarding the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) grants here today.

Previously, allegations circulated online that the national sprinter was forced to write a letter to withdraw from Malaysia’s 4x100 metre relay squad at the SEA Games in Thailand, sparking discontent among netizens, who claim it is evidence of cronyism within Malaysia’s sports industry.

Meanwhile, Hannah insisted that all decisions regarding athlete selection must be made professionally and based on merit, taking into account factors such as timing, distance and current performance.

“I want to assure parents that athlete selection is based on merit. Otherwise, Malaysia stands to lose,” she added. — Bernama