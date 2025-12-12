PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said he is placing his fate entirely in the hands of the Federal Court and in the hands of Allah after the apex court instructed the prosecution to rethink their position in the government’s bid to reinstate four criminal charges against him.

Speaking to reporters after proceedings adjourned alongside lead counsel Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik and Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan, Syed Saddiq said he respected the court’s decision to call for further submissions and emphasised that he had never once tried to delay proceedings throughout the nearly two-year legal battle.

“I want to thank my exceptional legal team, they’ve worked tirelessly day in and day out to fight for justice and pursue the truth,” he said.

“We’ve gone through this journey for more than 600 days, almost 700. We never postponed, never tried to prolong. In the end I believe that the truth — while it may take time — will win. If not today, tomorrow. If not tomorrow. next month. But the truth will win.”

The Federal Court this afternoon reserved judgment and gave the prosecution one week to send additional submissions upon when the defence will be given a week after that to study and respond to it.

Hisyam told reporters that the instruction was unexpected but showed the panel’s commitment to ensuring fairness.

“It was the voice of the Federal Court that both parties go back and rethink their respective cases,” said Hisyam, adding that the court had given the defence ample time to present its argument earlier in the day.

Asked whether the direction suggested the panel saw weaknesses in the prosecution’s case, Hisyam declined to speculate saying only that the defence would comply with the court’s instructions.

Syed Saddiq meanwhile stressed that he did not wish to place himself in the position of the judges or speculate on their reasoning.

“You may have noticed I truly respect the judiciary not just individual judges but the judiciary overall. Even when I went through hell after the High Court conviction, I never once spoke ill of the judge.

“Because in the end, it’s not just about the individual. This is the last bastion of defence for those who are voiceless and for citizens who need that final recourse.”

He said the comments in court today that touched on the Court of Appeal’s findings made him reflect on the importance of protecting judicial integrity.

When asked about his plans while waiting for the additional submissions process, he said he planned to return to Muar immediately.

“I look forward to going back to Muar tomorrow. I have a lot of work to do. I look forward to serving my constituency as always,” he said.

The prosecution is appealing the COA’s July decision that acquitted the Muar MP on charges of abetting criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million, misappropriating RM120,000 in political funds, and two more money-laundering charges.

The COA previously held that the trial judge had failed to consider key evidence and that the prosecution had not proven even a prima facie case.

The prosecution was given a week to file additional submissions and then another week will be granted to the defence to review those submissions.

No date has been fixed for the next hearing.