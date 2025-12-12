SHAH ALAM, Dec 12 — Local entrepreneur Mohamad Ezwan Mohamad Zain, 44, has dismissed public speculations calling his newly wedded wife and singer-actress Erra Fazira, 51, as his trophy wife.

During a press conference with local media following their wedding ceremony this morning, Ezwan, also known as Mr E, said he only sees Erra as an established career woman and will continue to treat her so.

“Before this, there were some who labelled it that way, but we don’t pay any mind to it.

“Because I don’t see Erra as a trophy wife — I think of her as a career woman who already has an established name, and that is how I see her. Not as a ‘trophy wife’,” Ezwan said.

Erra said Ezwan supported and encouraged her in her career. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Both of them pointed out that the term ‘trophy wife’ is absurd, and Erra said that giving respect is important in any household.

“Yes, a wife has to respect her husband, but if the husband doesn’t respect her, then how can she build her respect towards him?

“There should be some give and take between each other and for me, there is no such thing as trophy or taking advantage — even though he is taukeh Kueh (boss of Kueh Cafe), it doesn’t mean I can eat free kuih every day,” Erra said, referring to her husband’s cafe business.

Erra added that Ezwan not only supported and encouraged her in her career, but also contributed fresh ideas to the Cinta Abadi singer.

She also said that Ezwan has also played a huge role in planning their wedding ceremony, with the majority of the planning being done by him.

Erra said that Ezwan has also played a huge role in planning their wedding ceremony, with the majority of the planning being done by him. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“If the fans see this as the ‘wedding of the year’, then Alhamdulillah and thank you to Ezwan for making it a reality, because I know the wedding has been on his mind every second.

“To be honest, although I was married previously and was involved with the preparations, this time around, I can say that 95 per cent of the planning was done by Ezwan, so thank you, Ezwan,” she said.

Erra, who is now in her third marriage, admitted that she still carries some trauma from her past relationships.

However, she said that she firmly believes that this is all part of God’s plan.

“If our intention (on getting married) is good, then insyaAllah, all is well — and although nothing is written in stone yet, I believe in Allah and whatever the future holds, it is all God’s will,” she said.

Malaysian singer and actress Erra Fazira and Mr E pose for a photo with their family members on their wedding day in Subang December 12, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Erra and Ezwan officially tied the knot this morning in a gardenesque ceremony with around 300 guests made up of close friends, family and local media.

Their wedding reception will take place on December 13 and another reception will be held on December 27.

However, when asked about their honeymoon plans, both said they had initially planned to go in January, but most likely will postpone it until after the Hari Raya season due to Erra’s tight schedule, as she is currently juggling shootings and preparing for her upcoming concert this February.

Erra will be performing at Sembilu The Reunion Live in Concert on February 7 at Axiata Arena, where she will be joined on stage by the cast of the iconic 1990s local blockbuster film, including rocker Datuk Awie and singer Ziana Zain.