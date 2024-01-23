KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Package delivery couriers can subscribe to internet data plans worth 40 gigabytes (GB) costing for as cheap as RM33 a month under the Rahmah P-hailing deal from today.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil who made the announcement at Angkasapuri here this morning said the deal is part of the government’s commitment to improve the digital economy, adding that the package is expected to benefit some 200,000 p-hailing riders and drivers.

“Through this package, p-hailing drivers and riders can enjoy Internet services at a price as low as RM33 with a data plan of at least 40GB.

“Each package is unique and different according to the agreement of the parties telco chosen by the respective platform provider,” he said.

He said the data plan is priced affordably and believes it will help improve the courier delivery service from 16 p-hailing operators nationwide.

The telecommunications service providers offering the Rahmah data package are: CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile), and YTL Communications (Yes).

The 16 p-hailing operators are: FoodPanda, Grab, Bungkusit, Halo Delivery, iHantar, Lalamove, MatDespatch, Parcel365, RideRunner, Shopee, Fasz Food, Lazada Logistics, Belibeli, iGoGet, GoGet and GoLog.

“The Rahmah p-hailing package will definitely increase the digital connectivity of p-hailing riders and enable them to access the information they need right to perform their tasks.

“It is also an important step to boost this industry for the future in addition to ensuring efficiency and improving the quality of the delivery service,” Fahmi said.

The minister was also asked to comment on complaints about the wage rates.

He said the government is not inclined to intervene at the moment as the p-hailing companies are not yet regulated since there is currently no licence requirement.

Malaysia Delivery Partners Association, touted to represent local the package delivery couriers, had alleged that their riders’ wages had been cut without prior talks and asked the government on January 18 to intercede with the p-hailing operators.

The group claimed their current wage was very low and that the calculation of the wage payment rate was unclear.

It also claimed the decision made by the operators were contrary to the outcome of discussions held with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last August.