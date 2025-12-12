JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 12 — The inaugural operation of the Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) between Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru today is a huge relief for the people of Johor and regular public transport users who have been waiting a long time for a direct train service between the two locations.

The first train, which left KL Sentral at about 8 am today and with 233 passengers on board, arrived at JB Sentral at 12.20 pm.

Most passengers described the presence of the ETS3 as proof of the modernisation and improvement of the public transport system in the southern Peninsula.

For 35-year-old Izzat Safian, who is back for a holiday in Larkin, the ETS3 offers savings in terms of cost and time, besides providing comfort for regular public transport users like him.

“Usually, if I were to drive or take a bus, the journey would take longer with traffic congestion, road works and so on.

“Now, with this ETS3, the journey is smoother and I can be more relaxed and calm. The facilities, including the toilets and the surau, are comfortable overall,” said the engineer when met at JB Sentral here today.

Forty-two-year-old Sulia Shamsudin, a Singaporean who vacationed in Kuala Lumpur with her family for a week, chose to return via Johor Bahru on the ETS because she was excited to try it out.

“We initially did not plan to return by train. When we found out about the ETS3, we were excited and tried our luck at buying the tickets,” said the housewife, who hails from Bedok in the island republic.

Kuala Lumpur-based 34-year-old Kwong Can Han, who is going to his wife’s home in Taman Sutera here, chose to take the train as he wanted to experience something different.

“Usually, I will take the bus, but this time I was keen on taking the train so that I can enjoy the view,” he said.

With the ETS3, passengers can enjoy a faster and more efficient journey, as the travel time between KL Sentral and JB Sentral takes only about four hours and 20 minutes at a speed of 140 kilometres (km) per hour, compared to around seven hours by road.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB), through a previous statement, said that there will currently be four ETS services daily for the KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral route.

Tickets can be purchased via the KITS Style application, official KTMB website or KTMB kiosks, with a special 30 per cent discount on fares for trips from tomorrow until Jan 11, 2026, for the southern sector.

The ETS3 KL Sentral-JB Sentral-KL Sentral operation completes the extension of the route that previously ended in Kluang. — Bernama