PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Proficiency in the English language is a complementary skill to Bahasa Melayu in strengthening the confidence and ability of civil servants to communicate at the global level, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said that Bahasa Melayu remains the nation’s pride and the core of harmony, while the English language is an important tool that opens opportunities, strengthens diplomacy, and prepares civil servants for global audience.

“Proficiency in English and other languages allows our officers to highlight Malaysia’s achievements internationally, attract global cooperation, and deliver services more effectively in an interconnected world,” he said.

He made these remarks in a statement in conjunction with the opening ceremony and prize giving for the 2025 English Public Speaking Competition “Speak Up For Change 2025 — The Minister’s Cup: English Public Speaking Challenge,” here yesterday.

Nga asserted that Bahasa Melayu will continue to be upheld in all official domestic communications, while proficiency in English will continue to be strengthened as an added value to enhance Malaysia’s involvement on the international stage.

“Our approach is practical and balanced: respecting Bahasa Melayu while equipping officers with the skills to interact confidently at the global level,” he said.

Nga, who is also the President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), also emphasised that the competition encourages the development of critical thinking, confidence, and leadership through public speaking.

“This effort is in line with the Civil Service Reform Agenda (ARPA) as well as the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s goal to foster a future-ready and people-centric workforce,” he said.

He also praised the commitment of the participants and described public speaking as a skill that cultivates discipline, empathy, and leadership.

He said that this effort is an important element in an effective and visionary civil service.

Nga said that more than 35 KPKT civil servants participated in “The Minister’s Cup: English Public Speaking Challenge” this year.

He stated that the competition will continue to be one of the ministry’s initiatives in developing an efficient, articulate, and globally aware civil service in line with the principles of Malaysia Madani.

The inaugural competition is part of KPKT’s efforts to emphasise the importance of English proficiency among civil servants to enhance communication capabilities, leadership, and professional excellence in the public sector. — Bernama