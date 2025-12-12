KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today said a monsoon surge is expected to develop between December 14 and 18, potentially bringing continuous heavy rain to parts of the peninsula and western Sarawak.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the department said weather models indicate the surge could also trigger strong winds and rough seas over the South China Sea during the same period.

Following the forecast, a Continuous Rain (Alert) warning has been issued for Sarawak from December 13 to 16.

A similar warning for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor will take effect from December 14 to 16.

MetMalaysia added that its Strong Wind and Rough Sea Warning has been updated to remain in force until December 18 for the South China Sea, including the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and eastern Johor.

The public is advised to keep up with the latest verified information via the department’s website, official social media channels, and the myCuaca mobile app.

The statement was issued by MetMalaysia director-general at 2pm today.