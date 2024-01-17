KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The network intelligence and connectivity firm Ookla has just published their market reports for Q4 2023, with Malaysia included in said report. Their Q4 2023 internet performance report for Malaysia showed that TM was actually the fastest fixed broadband provider in Malaysia, with a median download speed of 112Mbps in the last quarter of last year.

Sitting just behind TM then was Time, which had a median download speed of 110.63Mbps, while in last place was Maxis with a median download speed of 95.97Mbps.

That’s actually a fairly remarkable increase in download speeds for TM, considering that in the Q3 2023 Ookla internet performance report, TM only scored a median download speed of 93.87Mbps. In fact, all three fixed broadband providers managed to increase their download speeds from the previous quarter, with Time going from 110.23Mbps to 110.63Mbps and Maxis going from 93.38Mbps to 95.97Mbps.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses for TM in Ookla’s latest report. Ookla’s Q4 2023 report showed that TM was actually the worst when it came to latency, with Time comfortably the best in this regard.

Ookla’s fixed broadband multi-server latency results in Q4 2023 showed that Time had the lowest median multi-server latency in Malaysia with just 9ms, while Maxis came in second with 12ms and TM in third with 15ms. — SoyaCincau

