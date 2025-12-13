PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) stressed that any proposal or decision about the recognition of the United Examination Certificate (UEC) be based on the Federal Constitution, in line with the Rukun Negara and National Education Philosophy.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the issue cannot be decided based on political pressure or demands by any party.

“The Madani Government’s stand remains consistent that the position of the Malay language as the National Language and language of knowledge is the country’s basic principle that cannot be compromised.

“This principle is applied to all education streams without any exceptions,” he said in a statement here yesterday, adding that his ministry agreed with the Prime Minister’s assertion that all education streams, whether Chinese, Tamil, Arabic, English or international, must strengthen the use of Malay language.

This is in line with the requirements of the Federal Constitution and national aspirations in the building of character and national unity, he said.

Zambry also said that the ministry would continue to improve the national higher education’s direction to be more inclusive, progressive and competitive.

“Emphasis will continue to be placed on mastering the Malay language as a core language of technology and knowledge,” he said.

His ministry would also empower English and other languages such as Mandarin, Tamil, Arabic and ethnic languages to nurture multi-linguistic, balanced national talent with national values capable of fulfilling global challenges and demands. — Bernama