KOTA KINABALU, Dec 12 — A retired primary school headmaster who made an online threat against a forensic pathologist involved in the Zara Qairina Mahathir inquest was fined RM10,000, or in default, two months’ jail.

Sessions Court Judge Marlina Ibrahim handed the sentence to 61-year-old Kamul Kamarudin, who changed his plea and pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday.

Kamul had posted a message on a Facebook account under the name “Amung Kamaruddin” at 11pm on September 4, which was deemed threatening.

The post mentioned tracing the doctor’s movements, including a hit-and-run scenario.

It was intended to cause annoyance and was read by Dr Jessie Hiu on September 5 at 4.15pm.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233(2) of the same Act, which carries a fine of up to RM500,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both, as well as a further fine of RM5,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction. — Daily Express