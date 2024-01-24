KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — MISC Bhd has added two assets to its current fleet, namely FPSOs (floating production storage and offloading) Marechal Duque de Caxias and Eagle Veracruz.

Eagle Veracruz is MISC’s latest liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC) that is acquired through its wholly-owned petroleum subsidiary, AET.

MISC president and group chief executive officer Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam said the company continues to transition to the next generation of cleaner and near-zero-emission fuel technology but he believes that LNG would still play a key role in the responsible transition.

“The two significant additions to MISC Group symbolising its focused and continuous commitment to supporting energy security and transition initiatives responsibly and sustainably globally.

“The naming ceremony of Eagle Veracruz, our latest LNG dual-fuel VLCC, showcases our strides in eco-friendly maritime solutions, aligning with International Maritime Organisation’s 2025 Energy Efficiency Design Index Phase III standards,” he said in a statement. — Bernama

