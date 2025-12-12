MOSCOW, Dec 12 — The Financial Times newspaper on Friday named Jensen Huang, CEO of US graphics processor developer Nvidia, its Person of the Year.

“The Nvidia chief executive has been the driving force behind the massive AI boom which has the capacity to reshape the global economy,” the Financial Times said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

On Thursday, US magazine Time named the “architects of AI,” including Huang, as well as xAI CEO Elon Musk, Meta (banned in Russia for extremism) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as its Persons of the Year.

In 2024, the Financial Times’ Person of the Year was current US President Donald Trump. — Bernama-Sputnik/Ria Novosti