KOTA KINABALU, Dec 13 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the Sabah state government will give special focus to addressing three key issues — roads, water, and electricity — next year.

“These issues are the state government’s priority,” he said when met after the tabling of the 2026 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

He added that the 2026 Budget continues the government’s commitment to improving the overall living standards of Sabahans.

“We will continue programmes to enhance the well-being of the less fortunate as well as educational and human capital development next year,” he said.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun presented a surplus State Budget, with an expenditure of RM6.402 billion against an estimated revenue of RM6.430 billion for 2026.

The Ministry of Public Works and Utilities, which oversees roads, water supply, and electricity, has been allocated RM1.122 billion for development projects next year. — The Borneo Post