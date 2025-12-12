KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s continuous commitment to strengthening its brand presence in an ever-changing market was recognised as it received the prestigious Brand of the Year 2025-2026 award at the World Branding Awards held in Osaka, Japan, recently.

The ultimate global brand recognition was conferred on TNB as a testament to its standards of excellence in brand leadership in Malaysia’s energy sector.

The nation’s leading electricity utility is the only brand to receive the recognition under the Energy-Power awards category in Malaysia.

It had won similar awards in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The World Branding Awards is organised by the World Branding Forum (WBF), a global non-profit organisation based in London, dedicated to advancing standards for the benefit of the branding community and consumers.

It recognises and celebrates some of the best global, regional and national brands for their work and achievements.

This year, an impressive 1,092 brands were nominated as consumer favourites, and fewer than 100 achieved the ultimate recognition of being named Brand of the Year.

Winners are judged through three streams comprising brand valuation, consumer market research and public voting.

This year’s edition saw more than 91,000 consumers across 66 countries cast their votes to honour the brands they trust and love most.

The recent honour accorded to TNB signifies the company’s strong dedication to going the extra mile to deliver superior value and service to the nation.

The award underscores the efforts and dedication of the 35,000-strong TNB workforce nationwide in delivering exceptional services and providing energy solutions to over 11 million customers in Malaysia.

It also allows TNB to stay relevant, build trust and shape industry standards.

TNB expressed its appreciation to its customers and stakeholders for their continued support as it strengthens its customer-experience efforts and continues advancing together towards a more sustainable, reliable and customer-centric energy future.

Meanwhile, WBF global chairman Richard Rowles said that being named Brand of the Year served as an indicator of a brand’s achievement in gaining public trust, especially with 70 per cent of the vote driven by consumers.

Rowles said that when consumers vote for a brand, it is not just recognition; it is validation.

Public voting is the ultimate form of brand affirmation: it transforms perception into proof, marketing into meaning and presence into trust.

The World Branding Awards go beyond celebrating success, spotlighting the unwavering effort, vision and emotional resonance behind it. — Bernama