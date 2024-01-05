KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd’s total automotive sales rose seven per cent to 108,107 units in 2023 as compared to 101,035 units recorded in 2022.

In a statement today, the company said car sales in December 2023 continued on a positive trend, achieving a monthly total sales of 10,402 units, comprising 10,079 units for Toyota and 323 units for Lexus.

It further said 1.3 million customers returned for aftersales services in the year, showcasing the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and efficiency in automotive care.

President Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy said UMW Toyota Motor had renewed its commitment to “Move Your World” and would continue to offer an enriched mobility experience through Toyota cars as well as extend access to ownership for potential customers.

“Our commitment to achieving excellence and fostering innovation in the automotive industry remains unwavering, ensuring the best offerings for our drivers and stakeholders.

“At the forefront of sustainable mobility, Toyota solidifies its commitment to support Malaysia’s ambitious goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a key milestone articulated in the National Energy Transition Roadmap.

“By aligning its strategies with the nation’s environmental targets, Toyota exemplifies the essence of corporate citizenship and underlines its dedication to fostering positive change in the automotive landscape,” he said.

Ravindran said the carmaker would always prioritise maintaining the highest standards and quality in its vehicles, coupled with reinforcing customer satisfaction.

“As we look forward to 2024, our focus will be on introducing more models, particularly with an emphasis on xEV (electric and electrified vehicle) technologies,” he added.

Meanwhile, in December 2023, Ravindran visited SMK Datuk Mohd Said in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, a participating school excelling in its environmental project, the Toyota Eco Youth (TEY) 2023-2024 programme.

“Via TEY, we want to empower the youth to be not just spectators but active contributors to a sustainable and innovative Malaysia,” he said.

In the same month, the company also continued to expand consumer access to car ownership via the “Drive into the New Year with Toyota” promotion, offering customers up to a 100 per cent loan for selected Toyota models. — Bernama