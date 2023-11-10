KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — UMW Toyota Motor Malaysia ended October 2023 with sustained growth, achieving monthly total sales of 10,931 units, the highest in the last five years.

In a statement today, the carmaker said this comprises 10,709 Toyota units and 222 for Lexus.

Total year-to-date (YTD) sales as of October 2023 stood at 87,422 units versus 80,153 for the same period a year ago, a 9.1 per cent year-on-year rise for the first ten months of the year, the statement said.

The carmaker said its manufacturing facilities in Bukit Raja and Shah Alam continue to be enhanced, demonstrating UMW Toyota Motor’s commitment to refine its production processes, leading to streamlined operations and increased capacity.

“These improvements have also significantly contributed to the enhancement of the completely knocked down (CKD) processes, showcasing our ongoing pursuit of manufacturing excellence.

“Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies and sustainable practices at both facilities highlights our dedication to responsible and efficient production methods, setting a new standard for the automotive industry,” the statement said.

On the potential within the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) segment, the statement said the 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire underscored its position as the leading name in the MPV market.

UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk Ravindran Kurusamy said both models represent beacons of innovation and sophistication in an ever-evolving automotive landscape.

“They set new standards for luxury and performance in the MPV segment, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional vehicles that exceed expectations,” he said.

The company introduced a range of November promotions including 100% financing for selected models and benefits of up to RM15,000 available across a range of Toyota models.

The carmaker also highlighted various environmental and community initiatives like tree planting and support for the National Cancer Society of Malaysia, among others. — Bernama