KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — UMW Toyota Motor Sdn Bhd is working closely with regulatory authorities to promptly and transparently address the recent procedural irregularity in the testing of models by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd (DMC).

UMW Toyota Motor president Datuk Ravindran K. said in a statement that the company emphasises its dedication to maintaining the highest standards and quality in its vehicles.

“Rest assured, we are actively working to ensure that all our vehicles in Malaysia strictly adhere to the relevant regulations and rules,” he said.

He said the company understands the importance of trust and wants to reinforce the confidence customers place on the company.

Advertisement

“Our dedication to customer satisfaction has always been and remains our top priority,” he said.

On April 28, DMC announced that it had found “procedural irregularities” after conducting safety tests on its vehicles in Japan and established a third-party investigative committee consisting of lawyers and technical personnel.

The third-party committee report said the verifications and tests confirmed that all 174 irregularities pointed out by the third-party committee were based on the standards set by laws and regulations.

Advertisement

According to news reports, the irregularities encompassed 64 models and three engines of vehicles, including 22 models and one engine being sold by Toyota.

In response to the findings, Daihatsu has decided to temporarily suspend shipments of its models. — Bernama