KUCHING, Dec 20 — National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd has received over 4,000 bookings for its newly launched S70 compact sedan so far.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the overwhelming support reflects the trust and excitement customers have for this latest addition.

“After establishing leadership in the sports utility vehicle segment with models like the Proton X50, X70, and X90, we now bring our technological prowess to a new family sedan.

“Last week, the Proton S70 made its debut in Sabah, and now, we are thrilled to extend the excitement to the beautiful region of Sarawak.

“Today marks a special occasion as we introduce a new era of driving innovation to this dynamic locale,” he said in his speech during the Proton S70 Sarawak launch event here today.

On November 28, Proton launched the S70 compact sedan and was targeting to sell over 3,000 units a month for the first year.

Chief executive officer Li Chunrong said the 1.5-litre turbo S70 comes in four variants, namely the Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X.

The S70 will be delivered early next year, with the Premium and Flagship variants being the most popular. — Bernama