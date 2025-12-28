SEREMBAN, Dec 28 — Police found several objects suspected to be improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with a man arrested along a road in the Batang Benar area, Nilai, yesterday afternoon, following an explosion incident in Desa Palma on December 22.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said that in the 4.15pm incident, police also seized a motorcycle believed to have been used by the 62-year-old man.

“A body inspection found burn injuries on his face, body, hands and legs.

“At the time of arrest, he was in a weakened condition before being taken to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement here Saturday.

He advised the public not to speculate on the case and to continue channelling any information to the police, while also expressing appreciation for public cooperation in efforts to locate the suspect.

Earlier, Alzafny confirmed the arrest of the individual along a road in the Batang Benar area, Nilai, following information from the public.

On Friday, Alzafny said the suspect, known as ‘Ayang’, who was involved in the incident, was believed to possess technical knowledge and specific skills in making explosive materials, based on the discovery of devices and equipment seized at the man’s rented house.

Police also found another 31 IEDs at his residence and have destroyed all the explosive materials.

Last Monday, he was reported as saying that police found objects suspected to be IEDs following the explosion incident in the Desa Palma area, after receiving a public report stating that an object had exploded and nails were scattered in the area at 7.08am. — Bernama