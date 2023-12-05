KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 ― National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd sold 12,296 units in November, bringing its year-to-date (YTD) figure for the first 11 months of 2023 to 141,900 units for the domestic and export markets.

Notably, Proton has already surpassed the sales volume of the entire previous year's 141,432 units.

“A commendable 12 per cent growth year-on-year brings the market share to a steady 19.7 per cent,” it said in a statement.

The Proton S70 has surpassed 900 per week in bookings, bringing total bookings for the car to over 3,000 units, while the Proton X Series consisting of the X50, X70 and X90 models have reached the remarkable milestone of 201,710 units on the road.

Meanwhile, the Proton X50, a frontrunner in the B-segment SUV category, contributed significantly to

November's success with 2,115 units sold and since its launch, a total of 102,325 units were sold.

“The X70 recorded 95,100 units in sales since its launch, maintaining its strong market standing and the X90 garnered 4,285 units in sales, further contributing to the overall success of the X Series,” Proton said.

Proton's PIES models (Persona, Iriz, Exora, Saga) continue to record impressive growth compared to YTD 2022 with a 34.3 per cent growth.

Proton Saga remains the highest seller, taking the lead with 6,349 units sold, the second-highest for the year, showcasing its enduring popularity among Malaysian car buyers.

Proton Edar Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the company is confident in delivering a strong finish this year, getting cars into the hands of our customers before the year concludes. ― Bernama