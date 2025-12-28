KUANTAN, Dec 28 — Telecommunication companies (telcos) have been urged to act immediately to restore mobile services that have been disrupted for over 10 days in Kampung Salang, Pulau Tioman, Rompin.

Pahang Communications and Multimedia, Youth, Sports and Non-governmental organisations Committee chairman Fadzli Mohamad Kamal said local leaders had complained that telcos have failed to restore services since December 17.

“The welfare of the people must not be taken lightly, especially when it involves access to basic communications that are vital to safety, the economy and community well-being,” he said in a statement today.

He said the situation was more worrying amid unstable weather in parts of Pahang, including Rompin, with recent flooding on Pulau Tioman.

Fadzli urged Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take tougher enforcement action under existing laws.

“This is crucial to ensure telcos act responsibly and seriously in addressing service disruptions, including on Pulau Tioman, and to swiftly resolve problems faced by rural communities and those in remote areas across Pahang,” he said. — Bernama