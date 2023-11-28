KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The official price of the Proton S70 has finally been revealed at the grand launch event for the new sedan. It took the national automaker five weeks to reach today’s mark following the first official confirmation of the car’s name.

In general, the new Proton S70 is the national automaker’s first all-new sedan offering since the 2016 Proton Persona. Despite having the size of a C-segment model, the new model comes with a B-segment price range which would put it head-to-head against the likes of Honda City and Toyota Vios.

Proton S70 pricing, colourways, warranty and packages

Proton S70 official pricing for Executive, Premium, Flagship and Flagship X. — SoyaCincau pic

As per our previous reports, the all-new Proton S70 can be obtained in four different variants:

Proton S70 1.5T Executive: RM73,800

Proton S70 1.5T Premium: RM79,800

Proton S70 1.5T Flagship: RM89,800

Proton S70 1.5T Flagship X: RM94,800

Rear view of the Proton S70. — SoyaCincau pic

In terms of colourways, the base Executive model is limited to Snow White and Space Grey. As for Premium, it can be obtained in Snow White, Armour Silver, Space Grey, and Passion Red.

When it comes to the Flagship models, colour options that are available to customers include all of the Premium colourways in addition to Marine Blue and Teal Bayou Green.

Side view of the Proton S70. — SoyaCincau pic

There is also the Quartz Black colourway which is made exclusively for the Premium X variant. This variant can also be obtained in all other colours that we have mentioned earlier except for Armour Silver.

Proton S70 bundled packages. — SoyaCincau pic

All Proton S70 is covered by a 5-year with unlimited mileage and it also comes with free labour charges for 6 service sessions. The Flagship and Flagship X variants are also accompanied by a free 5-year data package that has a monthly data quota of 1GB.

Proton S70 performance

Paired with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, the Proton S70 can go from 0 to 100km/h in under 10 seconds. — SoyaCincau pic

While it might be based on the 4th generation Geely Emgrand, the Proton S70 does offer more performance than its Geely counterpart. The port-injection 1.5L turbocharged three-cylinder engine is able to deliver 148hp alongside 226Nm of torque.

Paired with a 7-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, the Proton S70 can go from 0 to 100km/h in under 10 seconds. As for its top speed, the automaker somehow didn’t list it in the specs sheet.

On a related note, the Proton S70 has also been certified as an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) by the Malaysia Automotive, Robotics, and IoT Institute (MARii). In terms of safety, the model has also achieved a 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating.

Proton S70 variants

There are also the Flagship and Flagship X options that provide 17-inch wheels together with a driver power seat and wireless charger. — SoyaCincau pic

As mentioned earlier, you can obtain the new sedan in four variants including the base Executive option which comes with 16-inch allow wheels, fabric seats, halogen headlamps and six airbags. On the other hand, the Premium variant brings several upgrades to the table including LED headlamps and a taillight bar as well as leatherette seats, a reverse camera, and auto air-conditioning.

There are also the Flagship and Flagship X options that provide 17-inch wheels together with a driver power seat and wireless charger. Instead of the 8-inch infotainment head unit (IHU) as per the two lower-end variants, both of them come with a larger 12.3-inch IHU as well as a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Spacious backseats. — SoyaCincau pic

If you want to have an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with your S70, then the Flagship and Flagship X variants should be in your radar. Among the features provided by the system include Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and Lane Centring Assist.

Other than that, there is also Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Door Opening Warning, Automatic High Beam and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. Not to forget, they have also been fitted with a 360-degree camera. — SoyaCincau