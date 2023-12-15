KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — If you want to get the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card but want something with a unique design, there’s a new option just for you. Touch ‘n Go has introduced its Luxe Card Titan Edition which features a black matte finish and it gets gold trimmings around the edges.

The Touch ‘n Go Luxe Card Titan Edition is priced at RM25 each, which is RM15 more than the regular Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card which retails for RM10 each. If you’re interested, the TNG Luxe Card Titan Edition is available on its official store on Shopee and Lazada.

Alternatively, you can purchase the card from Touch ‘n Go Service and Sales Centres in Bangsar South and NU Sentral starting from December 26, 2023.

Advertisement

The Touch ‘n Go Luxe Card Titan Edition is NFC-enabled allowing users to reload the card directly via Touch ‘n Go eWallet. However, it requires you to have a smartphone with NFC capability. For a seamless toll payment and parking experience, the card also supports PayDirect at supported touchpoints which lets you deduct the amount from your linked TNG eWallet account.

You can learn more about the Enhanced TNG card and how you can reload it using your smartphone. Take note that the Enhanced TNG card has a shorter lifespan of 7 years instead of 10 years for the older cards. — SoyaCincau

Advertisement