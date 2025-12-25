JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 25 — The Johor Department of Environment (DoE) uncovered an engineering factory that was involved in illegal open burning activities of its waste at an industrial park here following an operation yesterday.

The operation, mounted from 3pm to 7pm, uncovered open burning of various waste products carried out by the engineering factory at the Maju Jaya Industrial Park.

Johor DoE said the results of the intensive raid through the integrated monitoring operation in the Maju Jaya Industrial Park successfully uncovered the illegal open burning of various waste materials by an engineering factory.

“Following that, the department has taken strict action under Section 29(A) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which prohibits open burning activities,” read a statement by Johor DoE today.

Yesterday’s operation involved the Johor DoE, police and municipal enforcement agencies.

The operation came shortly after reports emerged of a foul burning odour in several residential locations in the Johor Bahru district earlier this week.

According to Johor DoE, the department’s enforcement action was undertaken to ensure strict compliance with environmental law even though the open burning activity was not directly linked to the mysterious odour reported.

Yesterday’s operation also continued with a raid on a scrap metal recycling premises at Jalan Kempas Lama after it was suspected of being the source of the mystery odour.

Johor DoE said no abnormal odour was detected during the raid, but the premises was found to have committed a serious offence for illegally possessing scheduled e-waste.

“Enforcement action has been taken by the department on the e-waste storage that did not have a permit.

“Following that, the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) has also imposed follow-up action within its jurisdiction,” the statement read.

Johor DoE said the department will continue its probe and intensify operations to determine the main cause of the burning odour.

The public is urged to channel complaints related to environmental pollution to the DoE toll-free line at: 1-800-88-2727 or email [email protected] or head to the complaints portal https://eaduan.doe.gov.my.