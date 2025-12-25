KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Repair works on the electrification system following a fallen tree incident at kilometre 268.795 along the Sungkai-Slim River route in Perak, which had disrupted Electric Train Service (ETS) operations, were fully completed at 10.05am today.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said that following the completion of the works, ETS services have resumed normal operations and the Sungkai–Slim River route has been fully restored, BuletinTV3 reported today.

However, it said temporary delays are expected for some ETS journeys due to schedule adjustments and train movements.

“In this regard, we are implementing operational recovery measures to ensure services return to a stable, smooth and on-schedule state.

“We appreciate passengers’ patience and cooperation throughout the disruption period and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it said in a statement today.

Further updates will be announced via KTMB’s official social media channels, and enquiries can be directed to the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200.

Earlier, it was reported that ETS and KTM Komuter services were disrupted following a fallen tree incident that damaged overhead lines between Sungkai and Slim River.

KTMB said the incident caused 12 cantilever tubes to break, affecting the power supply to trains along the affected stretch.