KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― The eMadani RM100 eWallet programme is now on its fifth day of redemption and there are still individuals who have failed to redeem their eWallet credit via Setel, Shopee Pay. Touch ‘n Go eWallet or MAE. Malaysian adults who are eligible can file an appeal to the respective eWallets but if that doesn’t work, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has posted on social media to provide more clarity on the rejection.

eMadani: Didn’t file your taxes? You’re not eligible for RM100 credit

One of the common issues is individuals earning less than RM100,000 have gotten rejected when they apply for the eMadani credit. According to MoF, the programme is targeted at recipients of Sumbangan Tunah Rahmah (STR) as well as taxpayers.

To determine if a Malaysian is eligible to receive the RM100 eWallet credit, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) will use the tax filing records for the 2022 assessment year. If you didn’t file your taxes for the 2022 assessment year, you are not entitled to receive the RM100 eMadani credit.

If you did file your taxes and you are not successful in redeeming the RM100 credit from your eWallet, there’s a possibility that your registered name on the platform does not match LHDN’s record. MoF said this is a rare situation and it can be solved by submitting an appeal to your eWallet provider. Take note that you must have a verified eWallet account registered using your full name and IC number to redeem the eMadani credit.

If all else fails, eligible Malaysians can appeal directly to the Ministry of Finance. They can reach out to them by calling the following numbers:

• 03-8882 4565

• 03-8882 4566

Alternatively, you can email MoF with your full name and IC number to [email protected].

MoF reminded that the eMadani redemption is still open until February 20, 2024. Once redeemed, you must utilise the credit by February 29, 2024. The eMadani credit is meant to be used for physical store purchases and you can’t use it for online eCommerce or fund transfers. Take note that the RM100 eMadani credit is one-off and you can only redeem it once from a single eWallet of your choice.

Two days ago, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan shared that RM650 million or 65 per cent of the total RM1 billion budget allocation for eMadani has been successfully credited to recipients.

If you have more questions, you can refer to MOF’s eMadani FAQ here. ― SoyaCincau