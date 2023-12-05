KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Malaysians have been warned to be careful when registering for the eMadani programme, which began yesterday, to avoid from falling victim to scams.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf reminded the public not to simply click any link from ads or emails and to never use middlemen to register for an eWallet account.

“There has not been any police report received about scams relating to the eMadani programme yet, but precautionary measures should be taken, such as registering for the programme via participating eWallet providers, including MAE, Setel, ShopeePay and Touch N’ Go eWallet.

“The public is advised to comply with the terms of use as set by the government and not be deceived by offers on social media, especially those offering cash-outs of eMadani credit,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously announced a one-off RM100 eMadani credit aid, with registrations and redemptions from December 4, 2023 to February 20, 2024, that would benefit 10 million Malaysians, with a total allocation of RM1 billion.

The aid is targeted at Malaysians with an annual income of RM100,000 and below, involving those 21 and above from the B40 and M40 groups.

There have been reports by media outlets today of social media users offering cash-outs or peer-to-peer transfers of eMadani credit on various social media platforms.

Communications and Digital Ministry Fahmi Fadzil was also reported to have advised the public not to be deceived by scammers offering cash-outs for their RM100 eMadani credit. — Bernama