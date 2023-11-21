GEORGE TOWN, Nov 21 — Penang has the potential to remain as Malaysia’s top exporter for the year 2023, judging by the state’s current performance and the latest figures.

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (BN-Bertam), who is also Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chairman said from January to August last year, Penang continued to maintain its position as the country’s largest exporter with a share of 30 per cent.

“Although there was a slight drop of 3.1 per cent amounting to RM281.03 billion, I am optimistic as looking at the current performance and latest figures, Penang will be able to remain as Malaysia’s 2023 top exporter.

“I would also like to share that 25 per cent or RM111.75 billion of Penang’s export value last year was contributed by the top 50 exporters in the state,” he said in the debate session during the Penang State Assembly sitting today.

“Of the 50 companies, 10 are multinational companies (MNCs) that contributed about 39 per cent or RM44 billion in export value, “ Reezal Merican said adding that the 10 MNCs also contributed to 10 per cent of Penang’s total exports.

He said from January to September last year, a total of 327 companies from Penang were assisted by Matrade under the Matrade Export Development Programme.

“During that period too, a total of 11,960 Malaysian companies registered with Matrade, and of this number, 929 companies were from Penang,” he said.

Reezal Merican expressed his heartfelt thanks to the state government for its cooperation with Matrade Northern Region, which had enabled the agency to organise and participate in 99 outreach programmes in Penang.

The Penang State Assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama