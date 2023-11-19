KUCHING, Nov 19 — Antares Ventures Sdn Bhd and FarLee Pte Ltd have joined forces to introduce Sarawak specialty rice and baby food products to the discerning consumers of Singapore.

Antares Ventures Sdn Bhd managing director Brendan Kon said this strategic partnership signifies a significant milestone for Antares Ventures, as it opens up new avenues for the export of Sarawak specialty rice and its derivatives.

“Antares Ventures has been at the forefront of championing the conservation of traditional rice varieties and the advancement of the local paddy industry in Sarawak.

“The company’s commitment to preserving heirloom rice varieties has garnered significant recognition, and this export marks a pivotal step in showcasing Sarawak’s rich agricultural heritage to international markets,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

The collaboration aims to bring the premium-quality Sarawak specialty rice, known for its exceptional taste, unique aroma, and superior nutritional values, to the Singaporean market.

Additionally, a range of baby food products crafted from Sarawak specialty rice, including baby porridge and various grain-based options, will be featured, catering to the nutritional needs of infants and young children.

“Antares Ventures’ commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation aligns seamlessly with FarLee Pte Ltd’s dedication to providing top-notch food products to the Singaporean market.

“This collaboration represents a remarkable stride for both companies in advancing their mission to expand the accessibility of high-quality specialty rice and nutritional baby food products in the international market,” said Kon.

“This achievement has been made possible through the invaluable support of the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos), which has played a crucial role in connecting Antares Ventures to the Singapore market.

“Statos, known for providing professional advisory services to traders, investors, and tourism industry players, has been instrumental in facilitating Antares Ventures’ entry into the Singaporean market,” he added. — Borneo Post