JITRA, Nov 19 — The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) aims to involve 10,000 university students in consumer advocacy programmes held at 20 selected universities in Kedah.

Its deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh said the ministry aims to reach the target in the first three months of the programme, and that the programme was being held for the first time at the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Jitra today, followed by Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

“We are also holding the Rahmah Siswa Sale programme at the same time... the sale is important as there are needy students who are from the B40 group, and from families in need,” she told reporters at the Jitra IKBN here today.

She said that the Rahmah Sale concept will be expanded to universities following requests from students who want the sales held on campus.

“Students request the sales be done on campus as prices are usually offered at 30 per cent discount and necessities will include stationery and I’ve asked to include sanitary towels in Stock Keeping Units that we offer,” she said, adding that the today’s sale was also open to university staff.

On developments of the floating of chicken prices, Fuziah said that monitoring was being conducted daily at for categories, wet markets, grocery shops, hypermarkets and mini markets.

“We found that prices are still low throughout the country... There are complains in northern Sarawak, reports in Limbang and Lawas, with investigations conducted into whether there was rationing happening there. But generally chicken prices are stable and remain low,” she added. — Bernama