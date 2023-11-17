KEPALA BATAS, Nov 17 ― The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) will hold a discussion with other relevant ministries regarding the proposal to create a single grade for white rice, said Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the discussion would be comprehensive and cover various aspects, including the coordination of padi-related matters in the future.

“We will hold a discussion with the Coalition of Rice Millers Malaysia, which proposed this matter. Also, with other ministries such as the Economy Ministry, Finance Ministry and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

Advertisement

“At least four ministries will participate in this discussion to coordinate future padi-related matters. We can either accept or reject the proposal, but we need to discuss it thoroughly beforehand,” he told reporters last night.

Mohamad, who is also Amanah president, was met after officiating at the Kepala Batas Amanah annual division meeting here, with state party leadership also present.

He said this in response to a call made by the Coalition of Rice Millers Malaysia for KPKM to introduce a single grade for white rice, eliminating the need to label it as Local White Rice or Imported White Rice as it is currently practised.

Advertisement

Coalition chairman Marzukhi Othman reportedly said the move was necessary to curb manipulation at the wholesaler’s level and prevent consumers from being deceived.

Meanwhile, Mohamad reiterated Amanah’s stance to leave it to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim regarding the appointment of a new KPDN Minister following the passing of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Mohamed said the appointment of a Cabinet minister is the prime minister’s prerogative, adding that the party had submitted the candidate’s name for the post.

Currently, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, has been tasked to oversee KPDN affairs, assisted by Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh. ― Bernama