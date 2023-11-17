SHAH ALAM, Nov 17 — The Selangor state government has targeted to achieve projected investments valued up to RM45 billion this year, with RM12 billion expected from the manufacturing sector and about RM32 billion from the service sector.

State executive councillor for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han said 657 manufacturing and service sector projects valued at RM29.72 billion were approved in the first half of 2022 in Selangor.

“The investment value was more than half of the projected value, involving 114 manufacturing projects valued at RM14.75 billion.

“A total of 543 projects were approved in the service sector valued at RM14.96 billion,” he said when winding up the Supply Enactment Bill 2024 at the state assembly today.

Advertisement

Based on the encouraging investment momentum and performance, Ng said the Selangor unity government is confident that it will be able to achieve its forecast investment amount by end-2023.

He also said the seventh edition of the Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2023, from Oct 19-22, saw a potential transaction value of RM6.12 billion, comprising RM4.9 billion from the memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed and RM1.22 billion being potential transactions from the exhibition halls.

This, he said, was a new record versus the RM1.46 billion from the SIBS 2022 event.

Advertisement

The total number of visitors during SIBS 2023 rose 29 per cent to 57,249 versus 44,342 from last year.

The state legislative assembly reconvenes on Monday. — Bernama