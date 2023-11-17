KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Berjaya Land Bhd’s unit, Berjaya Construction Bhd, has secured a US$50 million (RM234 million) construction loan from Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Bhd to develop the Four Seasons Resort & Private Residences Okinawa in Japan (Four Seasons Okinawa).

Berjaya Land is a subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Bhd and is primarily involved in property development, hotels, resorts and recreation, gaming and investment holding.

Berjaya Corporation Bhd founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun said that they are dedicated to sourcing materials primarily from Malaysia, thereby supporting local small and medium enterprises.

“The construction and interior design materials will showcase the high quality and craftsmanship that Malaysia has to offer.

“This venture is more than just building a luxury destination; it’s about contributing to the growth of our nation’s businesses. We are committed to showcasing Malaysia’s expertise in the global market and creating a world-class destination that reflects the best of Malaysia,” he said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Meanwhile, Berjaya Land said the Four Seasons Okinawa spans over 12.90 hectares and promises unparalleled luxury, featuring 127 resort rooms, 124 high-end condominiums, and 28 private villas.

“Civil works have been completed, and the main construction is expected to be completed in 40 months.

“A three-month hotel pre-opening phase will follow completion, with the grand opening targeted for the second quarter of 2027. The Four Seasons Okinawa projects a gross development value of US$1.12 billion,” said the property development company.

It added that leading this endeavour is Seikou Okinawa Construction KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berjaya Construction, acting as the primary contractor in collaboration with esteemed Japanese subcontractors. — Bernama