KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has appointed Gordon Andrew Stewart as chief operating officer for airport operations Malaysia effective Oct 1, 2023.

Stewart was the global projects director at DAA International, a global airports management, consulting and investment group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland that manages international airports across the world, including in Europe and the Middle East.

“He brings with him 33 years of experience in multiple industries including aviation, rail and information technology,” said MAHB in a statement today.

Stewart joins the company at a pivotal juncture of their strategic growth journey, as they double down on taking the operations of their core business to the next level, said its managing director Datuk Seri Iskandar Mizal Mahmood.

“I am confident that he will assist in steering us towards innovative and sustainable operational excellence in our pursuit to be an operator of world-class airports,” he said. — Bernama