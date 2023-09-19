MELAKA, Sept 19 — The Melaka government will improve the planning permission (KM) aspect of every investment project in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said the effort was made to make Melaka an investor-friendly and competitive state in the future.

“Previously, we granted KM to individuals, but this time we will provide permission in groups, particularly in an industrial area that has been gazetted.

“This effort not only makes it easier for investors to build the infrastructure they need, but it also facilitates investment and saves time,” he told reporters after attending a programme with heads of federal and state government departments and agencies in the state here today.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Ab Rauf said another state government’s priority in making Melaka a destination of choice for investors is for local authorities to prepare a plan that focuses on both current and future development.

According to him, the plan should also ensure that sustainable development can be implemented and any applications or changes to it should be processed immediately.

Ab Rauf said apart from that, development impact studies must be conducted to determine the impact of the proposed development on the environment, society, and local communities in order to prevent any unfavourable effects.

He said that the rules and laws imposed on each industry player should be reviewed so as not to burden and hinder investors.

“For example, every agency must make an early notification before an application is made, especially involving new requirements in licence approval criteria,” he said. — Bernama