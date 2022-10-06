DoSM said NKS' growth was supported by the services sector at 68.2 per cent of the overall share of economic activities, with a value of RM2.24 trillion, followed by the mining & quarrying sector contributing 17.0 per cent and the manufacturing sector at 11.7 per cent. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― The net capital stock (NKS), which represents the wealth of Malaysia’s economy, increased to RM3.28 trillion in 2021 from RM3.22 trillion in 2020, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In the Capital Stock Statistics 2021 report released today, DoSM said NKS' growth was supported by the services sector at 68.2 per cent of the overall share of economic activities, with a value of RM2.24 trillion, followed by the mining & quarrying sector contributing 17.0 per cent and the manufacturing sector at 11.7 per cent.

The services sector was supported by the finance, insurance, real estate & business services activities with a share of 31.7 per cent.

Transportation & storage and information & communication contributed 19.8 per cent while other services comprising government services, private education, private health & other private services contributed 31.3 per cent.

The manufacturing sector consisting of petroleum, chemicals, rubber and plastic products contributed 36.1 per cent; electrical, electronic and optical products accounted for 33.3 per cent while the third largest contributor was food, beverages and tobacco products with 10.5 per cent.

DoSM said looking at the type of assets, structure remained the main contributor to the capital stock with a contribution of 80.7 per cent and registering a 2.5 per cent growth.

“Machinery & equipment was the second largest contributor with 11.0 per cent, and other assets contributed 8.3 per cent of total assets,” DoSM added. ― Bernama