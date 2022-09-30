KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 — Malaysia’s real gross domestic product (GDP) is anticipated to grow by 5.1 per cent year-on-year in 2022, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

In its latest Malaysian Economic Statistics Review, DoSM said July 2022 leading index (LI) showed optimistic economic performance in the coming months.

“The LI sustained its positive annual growth at 4.1 per cent in July 2022, albeit it is lower than the 5.3 per cent recorded in June 2022,” it said.

As for the external sector, DoSM said August 2022 exports surged 48.2 per cent to RM141.3 billion, while imports soared 67.6 per cent to RM124.4 billion.

The number of employed persons grew 4.5 per cent to 15.98 million in July 2022, while the unemployment rate stood at 3.7 per cent.

July 2022 Industrial Production Index was up 12.5 per cent year-on-year, with sales volume from the manufacturing sector at RM148.4 billion, a 23.8 per cent jump versus a year ago.

Wholesale and retail trade sector sales saw a strong 41 per cent rise year-on-year to RM130.7 billion in July 2022.

Meanwhile, in commodities, the production of fresh fruit bunches increased 3.8 per cent to 8.87 million tonnes in August 2022, while natural rubber production declined by 21.8 per cent to 38,006 tonnes in July 2022.

The Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index for August 2022 recorded a rise of 4.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, against the same month a year ago. — AFP