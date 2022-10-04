According to the external trade statistics for September 2022 released today by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the seasonally adjusted export volume index increased 16.5 per cent to 188.8 points in August, from 162.1 points in July. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 ― The export volume index increased 7.7 per cent in August 2022 compared with July, contributed by the rise in miscellaneous manufactured articles (11.9 per cent), machinery and transport equipment (7.9 per cent), as well as mineral fuels (7.8 per cent).

According to the external trade statistics for September 2022 released today by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the seasonally adjusted export volume index increased 16.5 per cent to 188.8 points in August, from 162.1 points in July.

However, the export unit value index fell 2.2 per cent in August 2022 versus the previous month, attributed to the decreases in the index of animals and vegetable oils and fats (18.4 per cent), mineral fuels (1.5 per cent), and manufactured goods (0.6 per cent), it said in a statement.

DOSM said the import volume index rose 7.1 per cent in August against July, contributed by the rise in mineral fuels (27.3 per cent), miscellaneous manufactured articles (9.4 per cent), and machinery and transport equipment (2.4 per cent).

The seasonally adjusted import volume index increased 9.1 per cent to 213.7 points in August 2022, from 195.8 points in July 2022.

The import unit value index fell 1.9 per cent in August 2022 versus the previous month, attributed to the decreases in mineral fuels (10.1 per cent), animals and vegetable oils and fats (4.2 per cent), as well as chemicals (0.4 per cent).

Overall, Malaysia’s terms of trade eased in August 2022, falling by 0.2 per cent month-on-month to 111.9 points, DOSM said. ― Bernama