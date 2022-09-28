A general view of the Christmas decorations at Pavilion shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur December 23, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, has announced its predictions for the top busiest shopping days of the 2022 year-end shopping season around the world.

For many countries in the APAC region, Christmas Day (December 25) will be among the busiest shopping days.

According to a statement, the annual predictions for the global top busiest shopper traffic days are informed by retail traffic data analytics within the company’s intelligent operating platform, Sensormatic IQ.

“We expect a busy holiday season at home and abroad,” said president at Sensormatic Solutions, Kevin Viravec.

“Keeping up with demand, staffing appropriately, and having a complete view of operations will be crucial to delivering satisfying customer experiences as shopping peaks.

“Now is the time for retailers to reflect on the experiences they’ve been delivering online and in-store so they can take steps to enhance their operations before the rush begins.”

Predictions for Asia Pacific’s busiest shopping days include Australia: Monday, December 26 — Boxing Day; China: Sunday, January 1 — New Year’s Day; Hong Kong: Saturday, December 24 — Christmas Eve; and, Singapore: Sunday, December 25 — Christmas Day.

