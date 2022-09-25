Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed Hashim is seen in Parliament, July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 25 — A total of 4,304 entrepreneurs nationwide have benefited from the MYStartup programme organised by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti).

Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim said the number had almost reached the target of 5,000 entrepreneurs within the three-year period set by his office.

He said that over 80 per cent of the entrepreneurs are made up of young people who are very creative, innovative and energetic in building businesses based on science and technology.

“If we don’t help, their efforts will be in vain. Thus Mosti will make sure they get enough support not only in terms of funds but also other guidance,” he said after the opening ceremony of the ‘MYStartup East Coast Region Roadshow’ Terengganu, here today.

Also present was State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman, Ariffin Deraman.

The MYStartup programme, which was launched on Feb 23, aims to holistically guide entrepreneurs starting from the idea creation stage, then be trained and supported through funding and given the opportunity to highlight their company’s profile on the MYStartup website platform.

Amzad said MYStartup entrepreneurs’ products have attracted the attention of nearly 3,000 overseas investors including from Singapore, India, the United Kingdom and China who are interested in establishing cooperation.

“Investors are attracted to MYStartup entrepreneurs’ products and ideas that are interesting to be commercialised.

“Thus Mosti through the implementing agent, Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle), will try to connect investors and entrepreneurs to penetrate the market,” he said. — Bernama