Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu delivers a speech at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil January 26, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Sept 13 — The Youth and Sports Ministry is positive that Budget 2023, which will be tabled next month, will focus on youth empowerment and sports development.

Its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said that programmes such as the Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) should be given priority to give exposure and responsibility to the group concerned.

He said that the MFLS programme harnesses the potential of future leaders, informing the younger generation of their responsibilities, especially through Undi18.

“This is an effort which we need to implement that is much more important than sports.

“I believe that the Finance Ministry will provide us with sufficient allocation to ensure that the programmes can be implemented,” said Ahmad Faizal to reporters after officiating the Mini Arena Stadium at SMK Bandar Baru Uda here today.

As for the MFLS programme, Ahmad Faizal explained that it was based on seven elements, namely leadership, nationhood, character and identity formation, entrepreneurship, volunteerism, communication, and internationalisation.

He added that through the programme, youths participated in talks by leading figures, volunteering, visits to institutions and the youth parliament.

“The MFLS programme, under the Leadership Development and Excellence Institute (i-LEAD), is now entering its third year and has trained a total of 65,931 participants in Tier 2 and 545 in Tier 3,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal said besides youth empowerment, the ministry also wants to promote sports as a culture among Malaysians.

He said that his ministry aims to liven up the local sports industry through programmes such as Malaysia Sports League and Little League that would also have a spillover effect for the country’s economy.

“The Malaysia Sports League is an example that will involve more than seven million people nationwide and will be held at every level, such as villages and residential areas.

“The athletes will need proper sports equipment and apparel as well as require training under the guidance of coaches that would lead to job opportunities for our former athletes.

“By embracing sports as a culture, Malaysians will be much healthier and fitter,” said Ahmad Faizal.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Tambun MP, added that the ministry also has plans to elevate esports as there is a huge growth potential for the country.