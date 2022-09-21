KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Lazada is collaborating with the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to drive the “Jualan Murah Keluarga Malaysia (JMKM) @ DE Dagang” by helping to digitalise and grow the business of 100,000 local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The South-east Asia’s pioneer e-commerce platform said in a statement today that the move is part of Program Perdagangan Digital Keluarga Malaysia (DE Dagang), an initiative to spur Malaysia’s economic recovery and digital economy in key focus sectors such as tourism and craft, halal and agriculture and other relevant sectors.

The initiative offers affordabality, value-for-money consumer products and incentive vouchers such as free shipping vouchers, Lazada shopping vouchers, Lazada bonus and discounts from September until December 2022.

Lazada said its efforts will contribute towards the DE Dagang objectives of onboarding more new sellers onto the e-commerce platform and e-payment infrastructure, extending strategic support to existing local sellers, and encouraging their participation in commercial campaigns to help them to raise sales and optimise growth.

Under its online Lazada University, local sellers can also pick up more online selling skills via the Masterclass and training courses.

Lazada will also work to promote Made-in-Malaysia products while uplifting homegrown brands and services among Malaysian consumers.

“Lazada is honoured to be selected by MDEC as one of their e-commerce partners for the JMKM @ DE Dagang. The past years have proven that e-commerce is a lifeline to sustain businesses in challenging times, is a growth avenue and offers possibilities for local businesses.

‘’Lazada Malaysia’s priority is to empower local MSMEs to grow their businesses online and enhance their competitive advantage, while making it possible for Malaysian consumers to access (the) driver of the digital economy,” said Lazada Malaysia chief executive officer Alan Chan.

Starting this week, customers can click on the RM9.90 All In icon on the Lazada app home page and enjoy deals for as low as RM0.10 and free shipping vouchers with minimum spending of RM8.

Lazada’s new users can also redeem RM8 voucher with no minimum spend.

Lazada’s social media platforms can be followed on Facebook @LazadaMalaysia, Instagram @lazada_my, Twitter @LazadaMY and YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/LazadaMalaysia and https://www.youtube.com/c/SellWithLazadaMY

More information on the latest initiative is available at Lazada Malaysia DE Dagang JMKM page.

DE Dagang is a continuation of the previous MDEC initiative Shop Malaysia Online and Go- eCommerce.

During the first 2020 movement control order, Lazada Malaysia was the first e-commerce platform to offer incentive programme “Pakej Kedai Pintar Niaga 1.0” and its funding of RM10 million supported over 50,000.

When the strict 2021 lockdown was announced, Lazada rolled out “Pakej Kedai Pintar Niaga 2.0” with RM44 million in funding to help 70,000 local entrepreneurs to sustain their businesses by making that digital leap into e-commerce. — Bernama