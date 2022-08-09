DoSM said the growth in sales value for June 2022 was driven predominantly by the electrical and electronics products subsector. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 23.4 per cent to RM153.5 billion in June 2022 compared with the same month in 2021, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said.

It said the growth in sales value for June 2022 was driven predominantly by the electrical and electronics products subsector (25.4 per cent) as well as non-metallic mineral products, basic metal and fabricated metal products (43.2 per cent).

“The expansion was also attributed to the food, beverages and tobacco products subsector (14.3 per cent), the petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products subsector (18.8 per cent) as well as wood furniture, paper products and printing (28.1 per cent),” it said in a statement today.

It said the total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in June 2022 also increased by 3.7 per cent to 2.297 million persons as compared with 2.215 million persons in June 2021.

DOSM said salaries and wages paid amounted to RM7.8 billion, rose by 6.2 per cent or RM455.7 million, in June 2022 against the same month of the preceding year while salaries and wages paid in June 2022 increased by 0.4 per cent as compared with May 2022.

It added that the average salaries and wages paid per employee in June 2022 was RM3,401, up 2.4 per cent as compared with the same month in 2021. — Bernama