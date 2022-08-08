Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is seen here with Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 8 — Four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and agreement worth RM451 million have been signed at the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Expo (Maha) 2022, which is taking place from Aug 4 to 14.

The strategic partnerships under a Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) initiative through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) aim to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) explore overseas export markets of agro-food-based products.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the signing of the MoUs and MoAs today was part of the 29 agreements formalised at MAHA 2022.

“Today’s partnership agreements between various parties comprised overseas and local entrepreneurs.

“This will lift local products and products produced by SMEs as well as provide space for products to be sent overseas through marketing agents who signed the MOUs this time,” he told the media at the signing ceremony today.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who collaborated with Mafi to assist SME entrepreneurs penetrate the global markets.

Azmin said his ministry through the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) supports Mafi efforts in Maha 2022 as it assists to invigorate the nation’s economic recovery in the agriculture and agro-food sectors.

“Miti through Matrade will provide support to the efforts of local industry players to export food products overseas. This is a good start as it focuses on Asia Pacific countries such as Japan, China and Australia,” he said.

The MoA signed today was between MAPC Sdn Bhd and Shenzen Dadongjian Ind Co Ltd for the import and export of frozen durian to China worth RM230 million and another Mo with 27 Malaysian SME entrepreneurs and King Sight Group of Companies for the export of agro-food products to the Hong Kong and China market worth RM119.14 million.

The MoUs signed were between Tiha International Hub Agency Sdn Bhd and strategic partner companies to enhance the use of e-commerce platforms amounting to RM4.19 million; as well as the appointment of marketing agents abroad for the exploration and expansion of the export market for agro-food products

According to Mafi’s data as of yesterday, 404,000 people visited Maha 2022 with RM8.8 million in sales achieved. — Bernama