MELAKA, June 19 — The Melaka Employment Hub (MEHub) is inviting employers and companies in various sectors in the state to collaborate in creating more employment opportunities, especially for Melakans.

MeHub president Senator Datuk Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali said under the ‘train and place’ concept, job seekers would be given training according to skills appropriate to their academic qualifications or talents before being placed into the appropriate employment sector.

He said to date, MEHub had trained and placed workers for the Oil and Gas sector with the cooperation of the Melaka National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Pertubuhan Ikatan Mahasiswa Anak Melaka and the Melaka Youth Coalition Council.

“We have observed that the demand for workers in the Oil and Gas sector is high but it is not easy to land jobs in the sector because it requires certified skills since it involves the country’s critical asset. Furthermore, most of them have limited exposure in this field.

“So far, MEHub has managed to prepare 30 professionals to be placed into the industry since the course or certification in the field was conducted in May, with a salary of around RM3,000 per person,” he said to reporters when met here today.

He said MEHub was in the midst of drawing up a cooperation framework with several oil and gas companies like Shell and Petron in Negri Sembilan for job placements in the sector and are hoping to produce over 100 professionals in the field next year.

According to Mohd Ridhwan, MEHub is also planning to collaborate with the Ministry of Higher Education to help graduates enter the workforce more quickly. — Bernama