Stats Dept: Penang is top importer of dates amounting to RM20.3m in Feb, in time for Ramadan

Malaysia started importing dates a few months before the fasting month of Ramadan to meet consumers’ demand and needs in the country. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Malaysia’s dates imports amounted to RM48.1 million in February, with Penang recording the highest amount of RM20.3 million followed by Selangor (RM15 million) and Kuala Lumpur (RM6.9 million), the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Malaysia started importing dates a few months before the fasting month of Ramadan to meet consumers’ demand and needs in the country, a DOSM update on export-import statistics for February 2022 said.

In another development, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the DOSM is conducting a Household Income, Expenditure and Basic Amenities Survey (HIES/BA) 2022 from Jan 1 to Dec 31 this year.

The department acknowledges the cooperation by selected respondents to share information with DOSM officials.

For more information, visit www.dosm.gov.my. — Bernama