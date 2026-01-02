KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — A total of 1,390 flood victims are still seeking shelter at temporary evacuation centres in three states, with Sarawak recording an increase in the number of evacuees as of this afternoon.

In Sarawak, the number of victims rose to 1,182 people from 301 families as of 3 pm today, compared with 1,136 people from 286 families reported this morning.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement that those affected are from Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Kampung Sungai Batu, Stapok, Taman Malihah, Kampung Sungai Tengah, Batu Kawa and Kampung Sungai Maong in the Kuching and Kota Samarahan areas.

Flooding was also reported in Kampung Plaie and Kampung Jegoi in Kota Samarahan, as well as in Kampung Siang-Siang in Lawas, while a landslide occurred at Kampung Lusut Jaya in Miri.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in Segamat remained at 134 people from 36 families this afternoon, housed at five shelters (PPS), namely Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tasek, Balai Raya Kampung Sanglang, Balai Raya Kuala Paya, and Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tandong.

A similar situation was recorded in Pahang, with the number of flood victims in Raub remaining at 74 people from 15 families this afternoon, who are still sheltering at the evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Ulu Atok. — Bernama