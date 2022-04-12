Stats Dept: Malaysia’s total trade for Feb rises 17.5pc to RM184.8b

On the performance of exports by state, Mohd Uzir said exports in February increased RM14.7 billion, or 16.8 per cent, compared to the same month of the previous year. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Malaysia’s total trade for February 2022 amounted to RM184.8 billion, or an increase of 17.5 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), with exports of RM102.3 billion (an increase of 16.8 per cent) and imports worth RM82.5 billion (an increase of 18.4 per cent), said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

“Higher imports were mainly from Penang (RM3.1 billion), Selangor (RM2.7 billion), Johor (RM1.7 billion), Kedah (RM1.5 billion), Sarawak (RM1.2 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM972.5 million), Pahang (RM806.6 million), Terengganu (RM578.3 million), Negri Sembilan (RM449.2 million), Sabah (RM273.5 million) and Perlis (RM18.2 million).

“However, imports decreased in Melaka (-RM563.5 million), Perak (-RM452.4 million), Kelantan (-RM57.0 million), and Labuan (-RM5.6 million),” the chief statistician of Malaysia Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said in a statement today, updating export-import statistics by state for February 2022.

On the performance of exports by state, Mohd Uzir said exports in February increased RM14.7 billion, or 16.8 per cent, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Higher exports were recorded in most states such as Penang (RM5.7 billion), Sarawak (RM3.0 billion), Kedah (RM2.2 billion), Labuan (RM1.6 billion), Selangor (RM1.5 billion), Sabah (RM1.2 billion), Johor (RM1.1 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM1.0 billion), Pahang (RM103.8 million) and Perlis (RM23.9 million).

However, exports decreased in Melaka (-RM1.2 billion), Perak (-RM1.1 billion), Terengganu (-RM320.2 million), Kelantan (-RM199.5 million), and Negri Sembilan (-RM31.7 million).

Among the top five major importing states, Selangor remained the largest contributor with a share of 26.3 per cent, followed by Penang (23.1 per cent), Johor (20.2 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7.1 per cent), and Kedah (6.2 per cent).

As for exports, Penang remained the top exporter with a share of 29.6 per cent, followed by Selangor (19.3 per cent), Johor (18.7 per cent), Sarawak (8.2 per cent), and Kedah (4.8 per cent). — Bernama