Ranhill secures RM61.5m water pipe replacement project in Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Ranhill Utilities Bhd’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary Ranhill Water Services Bhd (RWS) has secured a RM61.49 million contract from Pengurusan Aset Air Bhd (PAAB) to replace old pipes in Kelantan.

The company said in a statement that the contract also allows Ranhill to conduct ancillary works in Kota Bharu Timur, Machang, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai.

The project is expected to commence on March 29, 2022 and be completed within 24 months on March 28, 2024.

“Under the terms of the contract, RWS will collect, deliver, construct, install, and complete high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and mild steel pipe replacement works spanning a total of 103 km in the districts of Kota Bharu Timur, Machang, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai,” it said.

Ranhill’s president and chief executive Tan Sri Hamdan Mohamad said the company’s credentials in water-related projects and specialisation in non-revenue water management played a critical role in improving the efficiency of water utilities around the nation.

“We expect this contract to bring a positive impact on our earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2022 until Dec 31, 2024,” he said. — Bernama