Tekun Nasional starts distributing grants for flood-affected entrepreneurs

SHAH ALAM, March 2 —The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, through its agency Tekun Nasional, has begun distributing the RM50 million Keluarga Malaysia Flood Aid (BBKM) grants to assist micro and informal entrepreneurs affected by the flood disaster at the end of last year.

Its minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said as a start, today 328 entrepreneurs received the one-off cash aid of RM3,000 each which requires no repayment.

“This aid, which is given to all races, will help ease the burden of these flood-affected entrepreneurs,” he told the media after the ceremony to hand over the flood aid here today.

Noh said applications for the grant were opened on Feb 22 and the total allocation under the initiative would benefit 16,666 entrepreneurs.

“To date, 9,720 entrepreneurs under Tekun, Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia as well as the Hawkers and Petty Traders Association have been identified as being eligible to receive the grant, while 2,038 more entrepreneurs have made applications online which will be considered for approval,” he said.

Meanwhile, Noh said the RM3,000 aid would also be channeled to entrepreneurs affected by the second wave of floods in Terengganu and Kelantan.

“Based on our records, there is still a quota of about 4,000, out of the 16,666 grants for affected entrepreneurs, allocated earlier for the first wave,” he added.

The Tanjung Karang Member of Parliament also appealed to the local authorities nationwide, especially in Selangor, to be more considerate by not taking action against unlicensed traders as the Covid-19 pandemic and floods had hurt them.

“We need to lift these entrepreneurs’ spirits again. We give this RM3,000 grant for them to do business but the government’s assistance would be for nought if all the money were used to pay summons,” he said. — Bernama